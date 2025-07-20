Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4%
XOM stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
