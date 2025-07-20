OneAscent Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $552.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

