Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

