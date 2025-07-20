JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

