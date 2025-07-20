The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

