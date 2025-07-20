Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 134.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 113.9% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $620,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.50 and a 200-day moving average of $302.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.