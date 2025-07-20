Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE MA opened at $552.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $503.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

