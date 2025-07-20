Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6%

Mastercard stock opened at $552.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

