J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,153 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $309.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $310.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

