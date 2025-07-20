Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.79 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

