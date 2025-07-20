Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 294,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 50.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

