Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

ORCL stock opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

