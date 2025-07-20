Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $288.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

