Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

V opened at $348.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.82.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

