Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

