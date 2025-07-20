Elyxium Wealth LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

