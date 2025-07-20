Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 16,693 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $65,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

