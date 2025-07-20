J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,333 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

