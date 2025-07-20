Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $552.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.