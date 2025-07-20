Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.46 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $246.12 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

