Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 52.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 69.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

