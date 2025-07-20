Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.32 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $286.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.