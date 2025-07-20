Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

