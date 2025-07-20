Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $284.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

