Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 631,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

