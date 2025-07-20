Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $236.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

