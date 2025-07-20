Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 48,367 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1,322.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

