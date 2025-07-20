Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,334,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,018,000 after purchasing an additional 882,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.