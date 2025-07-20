Integrated Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

