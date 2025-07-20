Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

