Aspen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $578.50. The company has a market capitalization of $700.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.