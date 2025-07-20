Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $448.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.