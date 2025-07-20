Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $95,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 75,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $348.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.82. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

