Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2025

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $95,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 75,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $348.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.82. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

