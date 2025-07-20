J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,852 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 368.7% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.68.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $308.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.