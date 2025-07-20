WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.