American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $308.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.09. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.