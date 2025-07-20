Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $309.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $310.20. The company has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

