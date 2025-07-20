Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $309.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $310.20. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

