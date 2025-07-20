Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%
VB opened at $243.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.66.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
