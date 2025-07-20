iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 41.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 224,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $112.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

