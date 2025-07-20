iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.