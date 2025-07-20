OneAscent Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.7%

ABT stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

