Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

