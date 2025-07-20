iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IWM stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

