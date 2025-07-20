Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $204,085,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4%
QCOM stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $196.24.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
