Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

