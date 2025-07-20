Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1%

Accenture stock opened at $282.37 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

