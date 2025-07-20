IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,023 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 51.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $288.28.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.