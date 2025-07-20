Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

