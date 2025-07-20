Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $576.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $578.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
